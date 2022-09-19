Kalani David, professional surfer and skateboarder, dies after seizure while surfing

(CNN) Kalani David, a Hawaiian-born professional surfer and skateboarder, died after he suffered a seizure while surfing off Costa Rica on Saturday, according to his father, David David.

He was 24.

Kalani David was accomplished in both sports, having competed worldwide in both disciplines. His X Games profile highlights his multi-sport talents from a young age: "(David) Grew up surfing and skating, so he could be considered a seasoned veteran at the ripe old age of 14," it says.

As a 14-year-old, David won team gold and individual gold at the 2012 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in Panama.

His Instagram page is full of videos and pictures of him surfing, skating and fishing.

