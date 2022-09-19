University of Oregon apologizes for 'disgraceful chant' at football game

(CNN)The University of Oregon has issued an apology after some students yelled a bigoted chant during Saturday's football game against Utah's Brigham Young University.
The university "sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section" during the game, it said in a statement on Twitter.
"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition," the statement said. "We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."
Videos of the incident made by a BYU fan show Oregon fans chanting ""F**k the Mormons" repeatedly.
The student who shot the video -- who did not want to be named -- said she is a Mormon and is used to people making comments against Mormons, but asked, "When's it gonna be time for Mormons to be included in religious acceptance?"
The chanting happened at least five times, she said.
"I wouldn't say it made me emotional," she told CNN. "It was just like in my head I'm like, 'This, this is not right,' and our society seems to still think it's okay to make fun of Mormons and ... I'm going to say something."
On Saturday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) retweeted a clip of the incident, writing "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon."
The Oregon Pit Crew, a student-run Twitter account for the university's student section, issued its own apology.