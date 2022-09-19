How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV

London (CNN)The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London, in an occasion that will mark the world's farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
The Queen died September 8 at the age of 96 at her Scottish country estate, Balmoral.
King Charles III gave the order for a public holiday across the United Kingdom on September 19, after he was formally confirmed as the new King on September 10.
Mourners lined London's streets to see the Queen's coffin travel on a gun carriage in a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall -- where it will lie in state until the morning of her funeral.
Here's a rundown of Monday's schedule
On Monday morning, the Queen's lying state will end. The coffin will then travel in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern time).
After the funeral, the coffin will be taken again in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there, it will travel to Windsor. Once in Windsor, the hearse will travel to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the committal service.