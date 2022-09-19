How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV

London (CNN) The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London, in an occasion that will mark the world's farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch .

Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin is taken in procession on a gun garriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022.

Here's a rundown of Monday's schedule

On Monday morning, the Queen's lying state will end. The coffin will then travel in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern time).

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken again in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there, it will travel to Windsor. Once in Windsor, the hearse will travel to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the committal service.