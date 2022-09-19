Key moments from the Queen’s funeral that told us about her life

Royal family join procession bringing Queen's coffin to funeral
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington Station on May 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The Queen’s was the first state funeral Britain has seen since wartime leader Winston Churchill died in 1965, and only the fourth held in the past 100 years.
It was a celebration of the late monarch’s life and a reminder of the many roles she held during her life. The Queen was the head of state in 15 independent countries as well as heading the Commonwealth of Nations. She was the supreme governor of the Church of England, the commander in chief of one of the world’s biggest militaries, the long-time head of one of the world’s most notable royal families as well as a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
Personal touches
Despite its very public nature, the service was also a family affair and as such included a number of personal touches.
At no point was this more noticeable than when King Charles III and his siblings entered Westminster Abbey. Walking slowly behind their mother’s coffin, their private grief was suddenly on display not just to the 2,000-strong congregation but also to millions of people watching from around the world.
In a particularly striking moment that no doubt touched the hearts of many watching, two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, aged 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, took part in the funeral procession.
On top of the Queen’s coffin, alongside flowers selected by the family, was a handwritten card from the King that read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”
And in a further personal touch, the funeral music featured a hymn that was also sung at the Queen’s wedding to Prince Philip. The Queen’s husband of 73 years died last year.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Carlos Barria/Reuters
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported through London after her state funeral on Monday, September 19.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Andreea Alexandru/Pool/AP
King Charles III and his sister, Princess Anne, follow the Queen's coffin after Monday's funeral service.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Marco Bertorello/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Royal Navy sailors as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after the funeral.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
The Queen's funeral procession marches down The Mall after the service at Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters
People in London react while watching the funeral procession.
A handwritten card placed on top of the Queen's coffin reads, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R." The "R" in King Charles' title refers to "Rex," which is Latin for king.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the funeral service. Truss, who has been prime minister for less than two weeks, read from the Gospel of John.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/AP
A guest reads the order of service during the funeral.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Pool/AP
Catherine,c and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Westminster Abbey with Catherine's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
David Cliff/Pool/AP
People cry during the funeral service.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Frank Augstein/Pool/AP
The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Tristan Fewings/Pool/Reuters
King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family take part in the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Andreea Alexandru/Pool/AP
From left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are seen in a vehicle outside Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Rupert Frere/Ministry of Defence/AP
Members of the British Armed Forces march during the funeral procession.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Emilio Morenatti/Pool/AP
The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey after a short procession from Westminster Hall, where the Queen was lying in state. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, and the Instruments of State -- the Imperial State Crown and regalia -- were laid upon it along with a flower wreath.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Alastair Grant/Pool/AP
People stand outside Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be laid to rest.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Pool/AP
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey for the funeral.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Bernat Armangue/Pool/AP
Yeoman of the Guard arrive before the Queen's coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
Children look through a fence in London, hoping to catch a glimpse of the procession.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Christophe Ena/Pool/AP
A King's Guard soldier crosses The Mall outside Buckingham Palace before the Queen's funeral procession.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walks outside Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Hannah Mckay/Pool/AP
Members of the Royal Navy stand outside Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Andreea Alexandru/Pool/AP
People gather in central London before the start of the funeral.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Pool/AP
Funeral programs are left on chairs at Westminster Abbey.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Yui Mok/Pool/AP
The Queen's coffin lies in state early on Monday. Mourners were able to visit Westminster Hall and pay their respects over the last few days.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Bernat Armangue/AP
People camp out on The Mall on the eve of the funeral.
Military pomp
The funeral showcased the British military at its ceremonial best, reflecting the fact that as the head of state, the Queen was also the commander in chief – as well as someone who personally served in the armed forces during World War II.
Flanking the Queen’s coffin was the bearer party, which was founded by the Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and 10 pallbearers made up of former equerries to the Queen, as well as detachments of the King’s Body Guards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, The Yeomen of the Guard and the Royal Company of Archers.
Thousands of British service members took part in the ceremony, marching through central London to accompany the Queen on her last journey. They were joined by representatives of the armed forces of other countries where the Queen was the head of state.
The religious part of the service marked the fact that the Queen was the formal head of the Church of England. The Queen herself had been consulted on the order of service, according to Buckingham Palace. The Dean of Westminster prepared the order of service in conjunction with Lambeth Palace, which is the official London residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Just before the end of the ceremony, the congregation inside Westminster Abbey – and the nation alongside it – paused to mark the Queen’s death with a moment of silence. Lining the route of the funeral procession, tens of thousands of people bowed their heads in silence.
Remembering the Queen, singing for the King
The moment the nation fell silent
While Monday was all about remembering and celebrating the Queen, there was one moment that underscored the transition that began with the monarch’s death. When the congregation rose to sing the national anthem it was “God save the King,” not “God save the Queen” that sounded throughout the abbey.