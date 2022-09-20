French Football Federation agrees to revise image rights for national team players

(CNN) The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced it will work to revise its agreement with its national team players regarding the use of their images and rights.

"My representatives and I fully regret that no agreement could be reached, as asked, before the World Cup."

In a statement on Twitter , the FFF said, "The FFF is looking forward to working on the outlines of a new agreement that will enable it to protect its interests while taking into consideration the legitimate concerns and convictions unanimously expressed by its players.

"Following conclusive discussions with Équipe de France executives, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the French Football Federation commits to revise, as soon as possible, the agreement on image rights that binds it to its national team players," the FFF statement continued.

Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels (UNFP), the French players' association, had no further comment to add at this time.