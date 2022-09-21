Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier says family doesn't attend away games due to fan behavior

(Reuters) Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier said fan behavior at soccer games is a serious problem and that he feels "too uncomfortable" for his family to attend away matches.

The Premier League said in June it will introduce enhanced safety measures to prevent crowd misbehavior, with clubs unanimously agreeing that visiting teams will provide additional stewards for away matches.

Dier said some of his family and friends faced problems at Stamford Bridge during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the league last month.

"For me, it (fan behavior) is a serious problem. I had some family and friends at the Chelsea away game with Tottenham and they had problems and stuff," Dier said.

"I wanted to emphasize it was both sets of fans -- I am not saying it is Chelsea fans or Tottenham fans, it is football fans in general."

