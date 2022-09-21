Eight European countries to participate in diversity campaign during Qatar World Cup

(CNN) Ten European football teams -- the Netherlands, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales -- will participate in a season-long "OneLove" campaign promoting inclusion and opposing discrimination.

Every country except Sweden and Norway has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and each captain of these eight nations will wear a distinctive OneLove armband -- which features a heart containing colors from all backgrounds -- during the tournament.

The Netherlands FA, which is spearheading the campaign, chose the colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities; the armband will be worn in Qatar where same-sex relationships are a criminal offense.

Sweden and Norway will participate in the initiative during the upcoming Nations League matches, while England will also wear black armbands during both its UEFA Nations League matches to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is an important message which suits the game of football: on the field everybody is equal and this should be the case in every place in society. With the OneLove band we express this message," said Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands captain.

