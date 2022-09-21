(CNN) Played 13, won one, tied one, lost 11: the Presidents Cup form book makes for grim reading for the International Team ahead of the 14th edition of the event on Thursday.

And if the task of preventing a ninth straight US victory wasn't daunting enough, first-time captain Trevor Immelman must make history by overturning American home advantage with a team made up predominantly of tournament rookies.

Three years ago, the 2008 Masters champion was among Ernie Els' assistant captains as the International Team saw a lead agonizingly slip away on the last day in Melbourne, Australia, the site of their sole victory in 1998.

Having taken the reins from his South African compatriot shortly after, Immelman has since spent countless hours strategizing how to rewrite the usual script at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this week.

"We're not blind, we know exactly what the record is but, in a way, it motivates us," Immelman told CNN's Don Riddell.

