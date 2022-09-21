Aaron Judge hits 60th home run, equals Babe Ruth's single-season tally, in dramatic Yankees 9-8 win over Pirates

(CNN) Aaron Judge moved level with baseball legend Babe Ruth's single-season tally of 60 home runs on Tuesday -- one shy of Roger Maris' American League (AL) single-season record -- in a dramatic 9-8 New York Yankees win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees trailed by four runs at the bottom of the ninth inning against the Pirates, but Judge's 430-foot bomb to left center field sparked a five-run rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off grand slam.

Stanton's effort was the 11th walk-off grand slam in Yankees history and completed the big comeback against the Pirates, sending the Bronx crowd into a state of delirium.

Having tied Ruth's home run total from 1927, Judge could equal Maris' 67-year-old AL record when the Yankees host the Pirates again on Wednesday.

"I really didn't want to do it. Especially because we're losing, it's a solo shot," Judge told reporters when asked about his 60th home run.

