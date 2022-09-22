Naomi Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to illness on Thursday

(CNN) Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday due to illness, ending her title defense at the tournament.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement to the WTA.

"It's an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me. Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year"

The former world No. 1 was suffering from abdominal pain, Reuters reported, after she advanced to the second round when her opponent Daria Saville suffered a knee injury.

Osaka has endured an injury-plagued season, failing to win more than one match at a single tournament since she reached the final of the Miami Open in April.

