Traffic jams and desperation at the border as Russians flee Putin's 'partial mobilization'

By Ivan Watson, Masho Lomashvili, Simone McCarthy, Tim Lister and Uliana Pavlova

Updated 0914 GMT (1714 HKT) September 23, 2022

A line of cars at a checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border on September 21, 2022.
(CNN)Vladimir Putin's "partial mobilization" of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.

For many of those leaving, the reason is the same: to avoid being drafted into Putin's brutal and faltering assault on neighboring Ukraine. But the circumstances surrounding their decisions -- and the difficulties of leaving home -- are deeply personal to each.
For Ivan, a man who said he's an officer in Russia's reserves and left his country for Belarus on Thursday, the motivation was clear: "I don't support what's going on, so I just decided that I had to leave right away," he told CNN.
    "I felt like the doors are closing and if I didn't leave immediately, I might not be able to leave later," Ivan said, adding he was thinking of a close friend back home with two little children who, unlike him, was unable to pack up and go.
      Alexey, a 29-year-old who arrived in Georgia from Russia via bus on Thursday, told CNN the decision was due in part to his roots.
      "(Half of) my family is Ukrainian ... I am not in reserves now, for this wave of mobilization, but I think if this goes on, all the men will be qualified," he said.
      Cars queue to enter the Brusnichnoye checkpoint on the Russian-Finnish border in the Leningrad Region of Russia on September 22.
