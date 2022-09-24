    Arsenal hammers Tottenham 4-0 as match sets new Women's Super League attendance record

    By Issy Ronald, CNN

    Updated 1438 GMT (2238 HKT) September 24, 2022

    Vivianne Miedema scored twice for Arsenal.
    (CNN)In front of the largest-ever crowd for a Women's Super League match, Arsenal defeated its archrival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on a historic day for women's football in England.

    The attendance record was another significant development in a record-breaking year for women's football, with attendance records also broken at the Women's European Championships and women's Champions League.
    Arsenal put on a show from the very start for all 47, 367 fans packed inside the Emirates Stadium, with a goal for Beth Mead after just five minutes, before Vivianne Miedema added another two goals either side of Raffaele Souza's header to complete the rout.
