    'An important part of my life is leaving too,' says emotional Rafael Nadal of Roger Federer retirement

    By Aimee Lewis, CNN

    Updated 1023 GMT (1823 HKT) September 24, 2022

    Roger Federer hits a backhand during the Wimbledon final in 2017.
    Photos: Tennis great Roger Federer
    Roger Federer hits a backhand during the Wimbledon final in 2017.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 43
    Federer was born in Basel, Switzerland, on August 9, 1981. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10154323829644941&amp;set=pb.100044496786854.-2207520000..&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He posted this photo&lt;/a&gt; to his Facebook account in 2016.
    Photos: Tennis great Roger Federer
    Federer was born in Basel, Switzerland, on August 9, 1981. He posted this photo to his Facebook account in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 43
    A teenage Federer hits a shot while on his way to winning the junior title at Wimbledon in 1998.
    Photos: Tennis great Roger Federer
    A teenage Federer hits a shot while on his way to winning the junior title at Wimbledon in 1998.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 43