Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph

London (CNN) Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.

The slab is hand-carved from Belgian black marble and features brass letter inlays reading the names of her parents -- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth -- followed by the late Queen's name along with that of her husband, Prince Philip. A garter star separates the two royal couples, and the years of birth and death have been inscribed next to each name.

When the Queen's husband of 73 years Prince Philip died in April 2021, his coffin was initially placed in the Royal Vault, set below St. George's, where it remained until it could be relocated to the memorial chapel upon the Queen's death. The ashes of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, are also interred in the chapel.

Royal residences, including Windsor Castle, have been closed since the monarch's death on September 8. But the general public will be able to visit the Queen's resting place when the castle reopens on September 29.

Some areas within royal residences reopened to tourists on Thursday, including the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to the Royal Collection Trust. However, Buckingham Palace's summer opening of the State Rooms and Royal Mews will not return this year.

Additionally, special displays marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will not reopen to the public, the trust added.