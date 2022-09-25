Protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus: Putin's mobilization off to chaotic start

(CNN) Russia's "partial mobilization" for its war in Ukraine is off to a chaotic start amid protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus of citizens fleeing Russia, as the Kremlin tightens rules around evading military orders.

Some residents in Russia's Far East Sakha Republic were conscripted "by mistake" despite not being eligible for mobilization, such as fathers of underage children, according to a local leader.

"All who were mobilized by mistake must be returned back. This work has already begun," the republic's head Aisen Nikolaev said in a Telegram post, following a meeting on the presidential decree on partial mobilization.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on Russian social media appear to reveal the tensions, sadness and confusion that the draft -- which began after a Wednesday announcement -- has sparked, with scenes of families saying emotional goodbyes and others of recruits arguing about being called up.

One video from Friday appears to show police and National Guard members engaged in scuffles with a crowd, as drafted men board a bus in the Omsk region of Russia's Siberia.

