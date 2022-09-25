(CNN) Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are widely recognized as two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever grace the National Football League.

The storied leaders' careers have primarily existed simultaneously yet side-by-side. They meet for what could be their final matchup on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers (1-1) travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0).

The Buccaneers are one of seven teams to start the season undefeated. In week one, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys, allowing only three points. In week two, they dominated once again, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10.

That's an average of 6.5 points per game, all while boasting the league's top scoring defense through two weeks. The Bucs are not an easy team to beat, thanks to a heavyweight QB in Brady, strong defensive core, and the mastermind of Todd Bowles.

The Packers' start to the season has gone a little differently. They dropped an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in week one, scoring just seven points.

