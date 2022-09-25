    Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup after doubles with Roger Federer due to 'personal reasons'

    By Issy Ronald, CNN

    Updated 1051 GMT (1851 HKT) September 25, 2022

    Rafael Nadal has won two grand slams this year.
    (CNN)Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons, after partnering with his longtime rival and friend Roger Federer in doubles to mark the end of Federer's career.

    The Laver Cup confirmed Nadal's withdrawal on Twitter on Saturday, adding that he would be replaced by Briton Cameron Norrie. Due to injury, Federer was also unable to play in the rest of the competition and was replaced by Matteo Berrettini.
    &#39;An important part of my life is leaving too,&#39; says emotional Nadal of Federer retirement
    Nadal and Federer, who have won 42 grand slam titles between them, teamed up one last time on Friday to play in a doubles match for Team Europe against Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe representing Team World.
      Afterwards, pictures of the two men -- whose rivalry had transcended tennis -- crying next to one another during the post-match ceremony in front of standing ovations and live music from Ellie Goulding, circulated on social media.
        Despite winning two grand slams, Nadal's season has bee