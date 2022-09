(CNN) At least five children have been killed in a school shooting in the western Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian state media reported Monday.

Nine fatalities have been reported so far, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

It is unclear if that number includes the attacker, who reportedly shot himself, Alexander Brechalovn, the head of the regional government, said.

Brechalovn said the school has since been evacuated.

This is a developing story. More details to come