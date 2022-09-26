Netherlands and Croatia reach Nations League final four, while defending champion France narrowly avoids relegation

(CNN) The Netherlands and Croatia reached the Nations League final four with victories on Sunday, while defending World Cup champion France's struggles continued as Didier Deschamps' side narrowly avoided relegation following a 2-0 defeat to Denmark.

The Netherlands beat Belgium 1-0 in Amsterdam thanks to a second-half header from Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, while Croatia sealed its place in next year's semifinal with a 3-1 win away to Austria.

Louis van Gaal's side has been totally dominant in the Nations League group stages, going undefeated and winning five of its six matches to finish six points clear of Belgium in second place in Group A4.

Croatia, meanwhile, narrowly edged Denmark to the top spot in Group A1 as Luka Modric, Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren sealed victory over Austria for the 2018 World Cup finalist. Qualification to the Nations League final four marks an impressive turnaround for Croatia, which disappointingly lost its opening group stage match at home to Austria.

