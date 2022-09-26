NFLPA to initiate review into handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury as Miami Dolphins take AFC East lead with gritty win over Buffalo Bills

By Ben Morse and Jacob Lev, CNN
Published 4:59 AM EDT, Mon September 26, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Tony Avelar/AP
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs -- including two in the final two minutes of the game -- to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (left) picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
David Becker/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had nine receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a big 23-7 division win against the Green Bay Packers on September 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, was incomplete.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Abbie Parr/AP
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Rusty Jones/AP
Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 11 in Atlanta.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Brynn Anderson/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Detroit Lions fans play catch with running back Jamaal Williams at Ford Field. The Lions fell just short in a late comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles — scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter — to lose 38-35.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Ben Liebenberg via AP
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after the Bears' 19-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Fields threw for two touchdowns on a rain-soaked day in Chicago.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Daniel Bartel/USA Today Sports/Reuters
CNN  — 

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) has told the NFL it wants to initiate a review into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s apparent head injury suffered on Sunday, the players association confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

In the second quarter of the Dolphins’ 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa exited the game having appeared to suffer a head injury after a hit from linebacker Matt Milano caused his helmet to hit the turf.

As he attempted to make his way back to the line of scrimmage, Tagovailoa stumbled, almost losing his balance before being taken to the locker room for a concussion check. Milano was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty.

The Dolphins announced Tagovailoa was questionable to return with a head injury, with back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater taking three snaps in his absence, but he came back out onto the field in the third quarter after halftime.

The NFL-NFLPA joint concussion protocol states that “gross motor instability is determined by a team physician in consultation with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant, to be neurologically caused.” Tagovailoa was cleared when evaluated.

The NFL confirmed to CNN that a joint investigation will happen. CNN has reached out to the Dolphins for comment.

After the game, Tagovailoa told reporters that he fell onto his back before his head hit the turf causing his back to lock up and the resulting stumbling. He added that he was evaluated for a concussion but was ultimately cleared.

“The adrenaline kept me going,” Tagovailoa said.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel alluded to the back injury after the game also, saying that Tagovailoa’s back got “bent” on an earlier play but the hit “loosened his back” causing his legs to get wobbly. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa told him that his back was like “Gumby.”

Tagovailoa lays on the turf during the second quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

‘Butt punt’

Tagovailoa’s brief stint in the concussion protocol was just one of many twists and turns in the thrilling division clash between the Dolphins and the Bills.

Both entered the AFC East division clash undefeated, with both looking impressive in the first two weeks of the season.

Behind superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the red-hot Bulls offense looked to be rolling in the first half, but the Dolphins matched them step-for-step, with the two teams tied at halftime, 14-14.

With just over 10 minutes left in the game, the Dolphins took their first lead of the game – and the Bills went behind for the first time this season – as Chase Edmunds ran for his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Needing a touchdown to regain the lead, Allen led the Bills down the field but was unable to punch the ball into the endzone, eventually turning the ball over on downs on Miami’s two-yard line.

However, the most bizarre incident of the weekend occurred with the Dolphins backed up in their own endzone.

On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, Miami punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield’s backside and out of bounds for a safety.

Morstead has his punt blocked by his own player in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Morstead has his punt blocked by his own player in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Eric Espada/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The internet humorously coined the incident the “butt punt” in reference to Mark Sanchez’s infamous “butt fumble” while he was with the New York Jets.

Sanchez joked about the incident on social media afterwards, saying: “Woah… stay out of my lane bro.”

Despite the oddity of the incident, it left the Dolphins in tough position, with a two-point lead with just over 90 seconds left and with Allen only needing a field goal to win the game.

However, Miami’s defense – which had harassed Allen all day – managed to once again stifle Buffalo’s progress down the field, with time expiring as the Bills offense attempted to snap the ball on the Dolphins’ 41-yard line.

The victory, over many people’s favorite for Super Bowl success this year, was a statement win for Miami, leaving them top of the AFC East division and undefeated at 3-0. The Bills slip to 2-1.

After the game, Miami head coach McDaniel said he learned a lot about his team during the gritty win.

“I think we have a lot of team – I learned a lot about the resolve,” he told the media. “You don’t know until you have it happen.

“The team got a lot of confidence in the offense last week. So when you worry that when push comes to shove and you’re trying to finish the game that if you get a first down, the game is over, and you can’t get a yard, you worry about the team’s resolve.

“But I see much better than I hear. I was hoping, but to see the way they came back with confidence and played attacking football, I learned what I would hope to learn. You never know until you’re in those situations, but I was very happy with the entire team and how they pressed forward because even special teams, you know, we have an unfortunate situation.”