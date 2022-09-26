USA score record-breaking points total at Women's Basketball World Cup

(CNN) The USA scored a record-breaking points total at the Women's Basketball World Cup on Monday, beating Korea 145-69 in Sydney.

It surpassed the tournament's previous record of 143 scored by Brazil in 1990, and the previous USA record of 119 at the competition.

"It was huge, it was huge," A'ja Wilson, who finished with 20 points and eight assists, said afterwards, per USAB. "I think everyone scored and that's the beauty of it.

"It comes from everyone, from one to 12. It involves all of us. And I think now because we have a complete team it feels a lot better as well and we're starting to mesh, we're starting to click. But this is huge, I don't think I've ever been a part of a team that can score the basketball like this crazy and put up 145 points."

Brionna Jones top-scored for USA with 24 points off of 12-14 shooting, with seven other players chipping in with double-digits points totals.

