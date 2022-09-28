CNN —

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run Wednesday, tying Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record Sunday, set in 1961.

The New York Yankees slugger crushed the record-tying home run in the 7th inning off Toronto Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza, sending it over the wall at Rogers Centre.

Maris set the AL record in 1961 while playing for the New York Yankees.

Judge, 30, has already matched Babe Ruth’s total from over 90 years ago and could still surpass Maris’ 61-year-old record, sealing his spot among the all-time batting greats.

“I keep saying over and over, Aaron Judge; everyone should just watch and take notice,” Yankees head coach Aaron Boone said last week after Judge hit his 60th home run. “I can say this because I’ve lived this, and he’s shown this: he puts his focus on being a great teammate and winning. He knows everything else will take care of itself.”

Following his 60th home run last Tuesday, Judge refused to put too much attention on his record-setting season.

He told reporters, “I haven’t really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that,” Judge said. “I’m going out there trying to help my team win.”

Judge is the sixth player in Major League history to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season.

Judge is unlikely to reach the major league single-season record of 73 home runs, but many have brushed the record aside because it’s currently held by Barry Bonds who – along with other players of that era – was embroiled in performance-enhancing drug scandals and allegedly used steroids. Bonds and Sammy Sosa have denied those allegations.

Judge disagrees, telling Sports Illustrated recently: “Seventy-three is the record In my book. No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is.”