The body of Hilaree Nelson was found Wednesday and taken to a forensic laboratory in Kathmandu for an autopsy after the renowned US ski mountaineer died during an expedition in Nepal, according to Sachindra Kumar Yadav, an official with the tourism department.

The 49-year-old American, who has enjoyed a famed career spanning over two decades, reportedly disappeared below the summit of Nepal’s ​Mount Manaslu – the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

Nelson is a mother of two, and her partner is also an experienced ski mountaineer, Jim Morrison, according to The North Face, which sponsors the American.

She had been skiing and exploring the Nepali mountain with Morrison when she was announced missing.

The North Face did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

