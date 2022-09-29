(CNN) Former Everton and Russian national team soccer player Diniyar Bilyaletdinov received a summons from Russia's military registration and enlistment office, his father, Rinat Bilyaletdinov, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

"Diniyar really received a summons. It's hard to talk about emotions, because he didn't serve, although he did military service, but it was specific, with a sports bias. That was 19 years ago," the player's father said.

Rinat Bilyaletdinov argued that Diniyar was incorrectly summoned as he is older than the cutoff age of 35 years old.

"The law still says -- to call people up to 35 years old, and he is 37, so there is some kind of inconsistency. Now it will be found out whether this agenda is correct or it was sent early," said Rinat Bilyaletdinov per RIA Novosti.

"Anything can happen. If there was a general mobilization, then ask questions. In the meantime, the president has established a partial one, everything should be in accordance with the law."