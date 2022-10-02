CNN —

Ever since his arrival at Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has broken records at an astonishing rate.

And the Norwegian phenom made even more history on Sunday when he became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive English Premier League home matches as his side dismantled its crosstown rival Manchester United 6-3 to remain second in the league.

After waiting 52 years for a player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby, City only had to wait six minutes for another as local hero Phil Foden completed his own, before United restored some respectability to the score line with two late goals.

Haaland, who moved to City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has scored 17 goals in 10 games, making him Europe’s most lethal marksman, and he was brilliant against United, not only scoring three but also creating two goals.

Not since Francis Lee in December 1970 had a City player scored a hat-trick against United. Up until Sunday, only two players had ever achieved such a feat, the other being Horace Barnes in 1921.

More to follow…