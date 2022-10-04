CNN —

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record, hitting his 62nd blast of the year in a game Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

Judge connected for the record home run off pitcher Jesus Tinoco in the first inning of the second game of a double header in Arlington, Texas.

Judge had tied Maris last Wednesday with a line-drive homer in the top of the seventh inning off Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Tim Mayza.

Maris hit 61 home runs 61 years ago in 1961, breaking Babe Ruth’s record of 60 set in 1927.

This is a developing story and will be updated.