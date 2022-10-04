What we learned from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 7:31 AM EDT, Tue October 4, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Abbie Parr/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-injuries-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">taken off the field on a stretcher</a> during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/sport/nfl-players-union-terminates-neurotrauma-consultant/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly terminating</a> the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jeff Dean/AP
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Matt Slocum/AP
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Jasen Vinlove/USA Today
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/23/sport/cleveland-browns-pittsburgh-steelers-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Steelers lost 29-17</a> after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
David Richard/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.</a>
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Jerry Holt/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
Tony Avelar/AP
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
David Becker/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Rusty Jones/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Ben Liebenberg via AP
CNN  — 

With a lot of starting NFL players not playing in the preseason, the first few weeks of a new season sometimes are more mistake ridden and have more miscues than we’d tend expect.

But, by Week 4, those kinks are beginning to be ironed out and we’re starting to see the stars shining on offense and defense.

And that was on full display this week, with some electrifying touchdowns, athletic interceptions and clutch kicking (or missed kicks in some instances) on display across the country – and world.

So after the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams wrapped up Week 4, let’s look at the top stories to come out of the latest round of games.

Changes in the works

The week started with Thursday Night Football, and arguably, the biggest talking point of the season so far.

In the Miami Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion in a scary looking incident, just four days after he was knocked out of a game against the Buffalo Bills briefly after a hit forced the back of his helmet to the turf. The 24-year-old quarterback got up stumbling against the Bills and was taken to the locker room for a concussion check but later returned to finish the game.

Video from the Bengals loss showed Tagovailoa’s forearms were flexed and his fingers contorted – a sign that CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said is a “fencing response” and can be linked to a brain injury. The incident has raised concerns about the NFL’s concussion protocols and a number of questions about the handling of head injuries.

An investigation is now underway into the handling of Tagovailoa’s apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the quarterback’s first concussion evaluation is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

The NFL and the NFLPA released a joint statement saying that both sides agreed that updates to the protocols are required, in particular those in relation to “gross motor instability” incidents.

Tagovailoa is attended by medical staff after being sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou.
David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills told Gupta on Friday that the league will conclude the review into the situation and get the changes to the concussion protocols “right.”

On Sunday, two quarterbacks left games as a result of the concussion protocol: Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants and the New England Patriots’ Brian Hoyer, as the league cracked down on head injuries.

Magical Mahomes

In what was a rerun of Super Bowl LV, the rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided a vastly different result.

Having been convincingly beaten by the Bucs in the 2020 season’s championship game, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some form of revenge on Sunday, as he was back to his magical best, propelling the Chiefs to a 41-31 win over Tom Brady and a typically ferocious Tampa Bay defense.

The Chiefs signal-caller threw 23-for-37 for 249 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his improvisational best as he scrambled with his legs and threw with awkward arm angles – the highlight of which was a weaving run around two tackles which ended with a little flick pass at the last moment for a touchdown.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called Mahomes the “Houdini of our era” as he proved once again why he’s one of the leagues best and why you would be silly to write off the Chiefs in their hunt to feature in this year’s Super Bowl.

Mahomes celebates after defeating the Bucs.
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Starting the rookie

After weeks of stodgy offense and calls from fans for a quarterback change, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally relented on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett, selected by the Steelers with the 20th pick of this year’s draft out of University of Pittsburgh, replaced starter Mitchell Trubisky in the second half against the New York Jets.

And although the afternoon didn’t end in success – completing 10 of his 13 passes for 127 yards with three interceptions and running for two touchdowns – as the Steelers lost to the Jets 24-20 at the death, the change at the most important position offers hope for Pittsburgh.

The rookie showed glimpses of what he could bring to the team, and according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old is in line to make his first start against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 next Sunday.

It will prove to be a tough place to make his first NFL start, but Pickett could provide the spark which could ignite the Steelers offense and their plethora of offensive weapons.

Pickett looks for a receiver against the New York Jets.
Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Eagles remain undefeated, Bills produce comeback

Two of the league’s early season favorites continued their good starts to the season, with both producing narrow victories on the wet and windy East Coast of the US.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated to start the season, beating the feisty Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21 in horrible conditions at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

A potent rushing attack behind quarterback Jalen Hurts – and led by running back Miles Sanders – beat up the Jags on the ground while a menacing defense forced five Jacksonville turnovers as the Eagles erased a 14-point deficit to win and improve their record to 4-0 on the season.

For the Bills, they had to produce their own stirring comeback to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Having fallen behind by 17 points in the second half, Buffalo needed quarterback Josh Allen to be at his MVP-favorite best to mount a comeback.

Safety Jordan Poyer intercepted Jackson twice in the fourth quarter too, as the Bills won 23-20 thanks to a Tyler Bass field goal as time expired to move to 3-1 on the year.

Josh Allen celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Ravens.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Going abroad

Week 4 also saw the first international game of the season – and the NFL’s 100th game ever outside of the US.

The Minnesota Vikings faced the New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and UK fans were treated to a thrilling ending.

Minutes after nailing a 60-yard field goal, Saints kicker Wil Lutz had a chance to convert a 61-yard attempt with time expiring to tie the scores and take the game to overtime.

Lutz attempts a 61-yard field goal against the Vikings.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Unfortunately for Lutz, his kick hit both the upright and the crossbar of the posts before bouncing out – coined a “double doink” – giving the Vikings a 28-25 victory.

It’s the first of three games in London, as the New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Week 5 – both of whom won in Week 4 – and the Jaguars play the Denver Broncos on October 30 at Wembley Stadium.