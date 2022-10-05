CNN —

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry, for work that has produced “an ingenious tool for building molecules.”

The trio won the award for founding and advancing the fields of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry, which has “led to a revolution in how chemists think about linking molecules together,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Click chemistry enables fast and straightforward reactions, where “molecular building blocks snap together quickly,” the committee said. The principle can bring real-world benefits in the development of pharmaceuticals.

The Nobels are being awarded throughout the week; the prizes for medicine and physics were announced on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…