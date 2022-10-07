CNN —

At just 18 years old, Victor Wembanyama already looks like a future superstar of the NBA.

The seven-foot-four French teenager has wowed the US this week after showcasing his skills in two exhibition games against development team G League Ignite.

Wembanyama, who boasts a reported eight-foot wingspan, inspired his Metropolitans 92 team to a 112-106 win on Thursday, scoring 36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 assists.

It came after a 122-115 loss in the first game on Tuesday where the NBA prospect still managed 37 points.

“As a first impression of the American game, that was really great,” Wembanyama told reporters on Thursday.

Wembanyama’s frightening combination of height and gracefulness on the court has attracted the attention of multiple NBA scouts and many predict the youngster to be the top pick in next year’s draft.

He’s also caught the eye of LeBron James who earlier this week said Wembanyama was an “alien” and a “generational talent.”

But for the teenager, it’s all about keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“It’s obviously an honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it really doesn’t change anything,” Wembanyama said after Thursday’s game at the Dollar Loan Center.

“I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’ But no more. I have to try to stay focused. I didn’t do anything yet.”

Wembanyama has attracted the attention of multiple NBA scouts. Steve Marcus/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Wembanyama was also watched by friend and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert on Thursday, with the seven-foot-one NBA player posing for a photo alongside Wembanyama.

The picture only emphasized how tall the teenager is and subsequently went viral on social media.

“I feel good, I feel small,” Gobert laughed when standing next to Wembanyama.

Gobert added to reporters: “What strikes me the most about him is his maturity.

“Obviously, he’s a very unique talent and he has a very unique physique. But his maturity and his confidence, he’s very unique.”

Wembanyama will now return to France with his team but, should he stay injury-free, he will undoubtedly be gracing the NBA with his talent sooner rather than later.