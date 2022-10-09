CNN —

Most of the time, records are broken by small margins, shaved down over years into a new benchmark somewhat similar to the previous one.

But this is not the case for records belonging to Erling Haaland who has spent this season obliterating them beyond any recognizable shape.

By scoring during Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, Haaland shattered yet another record, becoming the fastest player to score 15 English Premier League goals.

Previously former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Andy Cole had held the record, taking 15 games to reach that benchmark. Haaland needed just nine.

With these 15 goals, Haaland has already equaled City’s top league scorer – Kevin de Bruyne – from its 2021/22 title winning season, while he has now scored 20 goals in 13 games for City across all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer.

“It is incredible, we often use phrases like that and it’s hyperbole,” former Scotland winger Pat Nevin told the BBC.

“But it’s not with Erling Haaland. He is quite ridiculous. No-one can name anyone that is anything like him. His physicality, his ridiculous pace, eye for goal - it’s extraordinary.”

Erling Haaland is seven goals ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane who is second in this season's league scoring charts. Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Following this dominance, and his hattrick against Manchester United last weekend – his third consecutive hattrick – opposition fans jokingly set up a petition to ban him “because it’s just not fair.”

Haaland has set such high standards for himself that scoring just one goal in a match actually lowered his goalscoring rate from 1.75 to 1.67 per game.

“I’m so upset with him,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked after the Southampton match, according to ESPN FC.

“He didn’t score three goals so that’s why the petition to sack him from the Premier League isn’t going to happen.”

City’s victory over Southampton propelled them to the top of the table for the first time this season, and it remains the only unbeaten side in all four of England’s top divisions.