International sport videos
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 08: Shaquille O'Neal attends the second preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on October 08, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 08: Shaquille O'Neal attends the second preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on October 08, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Francois Nel/Getty Images
Now playing
05:42
Shaq reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to 'go back home'
01 ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal trnd
Courtesy Jason Fischer
Now playing
03:49
'They weren't going to get away with it': Fisherman describes moment cheaters were caught
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
federer nadal holding hands picture ella ling spt intl_00000000.png
CNN
Now playing
05:28
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
01 hellah sidibe
Courtesy Life Time
Now playing
03:14
The former footballer who picked up running and ended up crossing America
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
roger federer intento hablar espanol entrevista pedro pinto tenis deportes cnn_00002315.png
CNN
Now playing
03:57
The day Roger Federer couldn't stop laughing at CNN correspondent's Spanish phrases
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Larry Fitzgerald speaks with the media during the Super Bowl LVI head coach and MVP press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Larry Fitzgerald speaks with the media during the Super Bowl LVI head coach and MVP press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
01:50
Larry Fitzgerald continues mother's legacy of giving back
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez arrives for his light-heavyweight world title boxing match against Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez arrives for his light-heavyweight world title boxing match against Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:57
Canelo Álvarez talks to CNN about his trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin
05 minigolf guinness world record
James Weber
Now playing
02:46
The quartet who crushed a mini-golf world record to raise money for Kentucky flood relief
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
carlos alcaraz intv us open hnk vpx_00001618.png
Now playing
03:02
Carlos Alcaraz speaks with CNN after US Open win
split roger federer
CNN
Now playing
03:08
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press
Now playing
03:55
How Younghoe Koo overcame a language barrier and being cut to become a success in the NFL
01 blind football uganda
Blind Football Uganda
Now playing
02:57
Meet the man who introduced blind football to Uganda
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Now playing
04:06
Rory McIlroy on 2022 Tour Championship win and LIV Golf
split for swimming black equality tease
CNN / Louis Leeson
Now playing
04:56
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Kevin Fogarty/Reuters
Now playing
03:31
Everything you need to know (and more!) about pickleball
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
courtesy of Eliezer Paul-Gindiri
Now playing
02:33
TikTok superstar Snappy Gilmore talks CNN through his signature one-handed swing
CNN  — 

Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” the eight-time All-NBA First Teamer said while raising his eyebrows when asked about his interest by CNN’s Becky Anderson on Sunday. “It’d probably be disrespectful to say it, but I would like to go back home. I’ll leave that to the viewers to figure out [what it means]. I would like to go back home.”

Home could be any number of places for O’Neal; he played at a high school in San Antonio, Texas, where the Spurs play; his college days were spent at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, neighbors to the Pelicans of New Orleans; his first professional contract was in Orlando, where the Magic play; and in Los Angeles, he won a famous three-peat with the Lakers alongside fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

HENDERSON, NEVADA - OCTOBER 06: Rudy Gobert, (L) a French NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, poses next to Victor Wembanyama #1 of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 after an exhibition game against G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center on October 06, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
HENDERSON, NEVADA - OCTOBER 06: Rudy Gobert, (L) a French NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, poses next to Victor Wembanyama #1 of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 after an exhibition game against G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center on October 06, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Steve Marcus/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

'Generational talent' Victor Wembanyama grabs attention of NBA after US trip

O’Neal was in Abu Dhabi for the highly anticipated preseason NBA games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks – the first time the world’s biggest basketball league has played games in the Gulf. The Atlanta Hawks won both games at the packed 18,000 seat Etihad Arena.

“It’s historic… it’s incredible and I’m going to do my job to let the world know about this, this wonderful place,” said O’Neal, who confirmed he was even considering buying property in the UAE capital after his visit to the country. “It’s what I would call damn near perfection. Uh, beaches, the people are very hospitable, the real estate and the fact that the place is only 50 years old and growing.”

2000 NBA MVP O'Neal before one of the NBA's exhibition games in Abu Dhabi.
2000 NBA MVP O'Neal before one of the NBA's exhibition games in Abu Dhabi.
Christopher Pike/Reuters

The NBA’s new multi-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) aims to promote and develop the sport in a region where its popularity is already high. Much of the sport’s appeal in the UAE comes from the over half a million Filipinos – basketball being the favorite sport of the Philippines – living in the country.

The upcoming 2022/23 season is the first since 2019 that NBA games are being played abroad, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another player that’s been vocal about owning an NBA franchise is Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, who told NBA commissioner Adam Silver that he wants to bring a team to Las Vegas. James is quickly closing down on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record, something which O’Neal said he is “jealous” of his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

“LeBron – and his team – has done a fabulous job. He’s a great businessman,” O’Neal told CNN. “[I’m] jealous of LeBron in this sense. He’s about to do something that hasn’t been done in 20, 30 years. That’s a once in lifetime accomplishment.”

Shaq chats to CNN's Becky Anderson.
Shaq chats to CNN's Becky Anderson.
CNN

While James is set to continue to seal his credentials to be on basketball’s Mount Rushmore, O’Neal’s resume is nothing to sneer at. The former Laker is a four-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time NBA All-Star and was a member of the NBA’s Top 50 and 75 players to commemorate its 50th and 75th anniversaries.

O’Neal credits part of his success on the court to his parents, who he says kept him humble growing up, while instilling in him a love for the game.

“I pull up to Madison Square Garden, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this place is real,’ right? And then you go in and you smell popcorn and you smell pretzels and your dad gets you a pretzel and a soda and we’re walking to the seats… I used to be a kid that loved to watch the game,” he recalled with Anderson. “My mother keeps me in check. One time I was arrogant, my mother said, ‘Who are you?’ and it made a lot of sense.”

The 2022/23 season will tip-off with a doubleheader on October 18 when the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers before the defending champion Golden State Warriors battle it out with James’ Lakers.