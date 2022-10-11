Increased scrutiny on roughing-the-passer penalty after dubious call in dramatic Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 defeat to Kansas City Chiefs

By Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 5:17 AM EDT, Tue October 11, 2022
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
Rusty Jones/AP
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
Adam Hunger/AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/07/sport/denver-broncos-indianapolis-colts-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lackluster 12-9</a> win for the Colts.
David Zalubowski/AP
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Abbie Parr/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-injuries-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">taken off the field on a stretcher</a> during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/sport/nfl-players-union-terminates-neurotrauma-consultant/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly terminating</a> the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jeff Dean/AP
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Matt Slocum/AP
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Jasen Vinlove/USA Today
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/23/sport/cleveland-browns-pittsburgh-steelers-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Steelers lost 29-17</a> after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
David Richard/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.</a>
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Jerry Holt/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
Tony Avelar/AP
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
David Becker/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Rusty Jones/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Ben Liebenberg via AP
CNN  — 

Another game in the NFL, another questionable roughing-the-passer penalty call by an officiating crew.

Just a day after referees in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons were criticized for penalizing Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady, similar questions were being asked after Monday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Late in the first half, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, tackling Carr and landing on him while also stripping the ball from him.

Despite it looking like a clean strip-sack, lead referee Carl Cheffers threw his flag, penalizing Jones for roughing-the-passer to the bemusement of the fans in Arrowhead Stadium and everyone watching at home.

“The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture,” Cheffers explained in the postgame pool report. “He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So, when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight. My ruling was roughing the passer for that reason.”

When he was asked if the ball coming loose from Carr’s hands changes the penalty, Cheffers said: “No, because he still gets passing protection until he can defend himself.

Carr is tackled by Jones after which a roughing-the-passer penalty call was called.
David Eulitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

“So with him being in a passing posture and actually attempting to make a pass, he’s going to get full protection until the time when he actually can protect himself. The fact that the ball came out and was subsequently recovered by the defense is not relevant as far as the protection the quarterback gets.”

Jones said after the game that he believes these penalties should be able to be reviewed.

“It happened so fast,” Jones said. “You know, it kind of looked like that initially, but when you actually look at it through the video and slow it down, you see I kind of braced.

“And the ref might’ve seen just a big 300-pound man land on him [Carr] and I get it. I’m not saying the ref is wrong, but I’m just saying those situations can affect the game tremendously, especially, in the playoffs, a critical situation like that, a game-changing play, it can affect the whole game. Excuse my language, but we just have to take initiative as a league and see what we can do better.”

The penalty allowed the Raiders to continue their drive, ending in a Daniel Carlsen field goal as they stretched their lead to 20-7 before half time.

The evening didn’t end well for Las Vegas though, as they blew a lead which ballooned to as much as 17 to their division rivals as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

After what was a frustrating evening for the Raiders, star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed over a cameraman as he left the field, something he later apologized for.

After the game, Adams – who joined the Raiders in the offseason having been traded from the Packers – addressed the incident when he spoke to the media.

“Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me,” Adams said.

“I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams himself had another excellent evening on the field, finishing with 124 receiving yards, two touchdowns and multiple pass interference calls against Kansas City as he tormented the defensive backs.

Adams scores a touchdown against the Chiefs.
Ed Zurga/AP

But, despite leading 17-0 in the second quarter, when facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, no lead is safe.

Mahomes threw four touchdowns – all to tight end Travis Kelce – as Kansas City produced a remarkable comeback and showed their potential Super Bowl credentials.

Kelce finished with an extraordinary stat line, with seven catches, 25 receiving yards and 24 points with the four touchdowns – a career high for touchdowns for the 33-year-old.

“I just worked my tail off for these guys and ran tonight,” Kelce told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “That’s all I did for [Chiefs] Kingdom. They showed up, showed out on a Monday night, knowing everybody’s got work tomorrow and they were in here loud and proud.”