Women in sport
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Marcio Machado/Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
split for swimming black equality tease
CNN / Louis Leeson
Now playing
04:56
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
03:24
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Now playing
03:06
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
04:26
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Daniel Pockett/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Now playing
03:23
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
01 jacky hunt-broersma
Courtesy Jack Hunt-Broersma
Now playing
03:28
Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Nicola Spirig Hug of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the line to win silver during the Women's Triathlon on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Fort Copacabana on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Nicola Spirig Hug of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the line to win silver during the Women's Triathlon on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Fort Copacabana on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images South America/Getty Images
Now playing
03:17
Nicola Spirig: Greatest female triathlete reflects on career after announcing retirement
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Gymnasts chalk their hands during The Women's Junior All-Around Subdivision 1 Round during the Gymnastics British Championships at Echo Arena on March 9, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Gymnasts chalk their hands during The Women's Junior All-Around Subdivision 1 Round during the Gymnastics British Championships at Echo Arena on March 9, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
07:15
Former gymnast who suffered abuse reacts to independent review of British Gymnastics
Eleanor Smart of the USA prepares to dive from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 22, 2021.
Eleanor Smart of the USA prepares to dive from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 22, 2021.
Dean Treml/Red Bull
Now playing
03:12
Cliff diver Eleanor Smart wants to clean the world's beaches
20220425-sports-afghan-women-footballers
Now playing
04:21
The return of Afghanistan women's football ... in Australia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Katie Taylor of Ireland (L) and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (R) face off during a press conference prior to their World Lightweight Title fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2022 in New York, New York. The fight will be the first women's fight to headline Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Katie Taylor of Ireland (L) and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (R) face off during a press conference prior to their World Lightweight Title fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2022 in New York, New York. The fight will be the first women's fight to headline Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
03:07
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: MSG battle for lightweight supremacy
montaha still tease
CNN
Now playing
03:03
How Afghanistan women's football teammade it to Australia
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Head coach head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after cutting the last piece of the net during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Texas Longhorns 62-34 to advance to the Final Four. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Head coach head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after cutting the last piece of the net during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Texas Longhorns 62-34 to advance to the Final Four. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
03:06
Dawn Staley's investment in women's basketball
20220329-sports-Chef Dayanny De La Cruz
Sodexo Live!/Getty Images/CNN
Now playing
03:17
Meet the chef cooking for Miami's mega sporting events
20220318-kaillie-humphries-illustration
Now playing
03:55
World's top female bobsledder says she switched to US team after fearing for her 'physical safety'
CNN  — 

Two months had passed since Virginia Torrecilla’s last chemotherapy session and the Spanish footballer felt hopeful again. She was fragile, weighed a few kilos less than she did when she was first diagnosed with a brain tumor but, in many ways, she was stronger.

Then the accident happened. “I remember everything perfectly,” she tells CNN Sport.

First came the disorienting thud that struck like a thunderbolt as a white van careened into the back of her car while she waited in Madrid traffic, then came the pain, the tears, and the heartache. She didn’t immediately know her life had changed on that June day last year. That would come later.

As she looked to her right, the sound of the car horn ringing in her ears, her mother, Mari, was bleeding and screaming that she couldn’t feel her legs.

Torrecilla told her to keep calm and phoned her Atlético Madrid teammates, who happened to be 200 meters away. Ana Romero sprinted to the scene and pulled her teammate, who had sustained minor injuries, out of the car, while Merel van Dongen stayed with Torrecilla’s mother.

Two firefighters were needed to remove Torrecilla’s mother from the wreckage. In the intensive care unit, her mother continued to say she couldn’t feel her legs. She was paralyzed from the waist down.

“It was something really difficult, something that was very hard to swallow and even today, I’m still fighting it,” says Torrecilla of coming to terms with the fact that her mom will never walk again.

Over a year later, the Mallorcan says life is “getting better every day” and believes that what is most important is that her mother is still alive.

“It’s true that she has a severe disability now, a disability which has affected every member of the family in a lot of ways,” she says.

“Our lives have changed, but we’re happy because everything is stable … We’re trying to appreciate things to the fullest, however we can, and the most important thing is that we’re together.”

It is her family, the 28-year-old says, that has helped her through her adversities these last two years, coaxing her back into football when she wanted to give up, persuading her that there was a brighter future.

“I pray no one has to live what I’ve experienced,” she says. “Honestly, I’m telling you with all my heart and, it’s not just the illness, but what happened to my mother. If it isn’t you going through a situation, but rather a loved one, it’s way more difficult.”

Headaches and sleepless nights

Torrecilla (14) plays for Spain in the SheBelieves Cup against Japan on March 5, 2020.
Torrecilla (14) plays for Spain in the SheBelieves Cup against Japan on March 5, 2020.
Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Torrecilla was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the spring of 2020.

Though the world was adjusting to a global pandemic, for Torrecilla life, at the time, was good. She was living in a big house with friends and keeping fit with them during lockdown, until a pain in the back of her neck started to cause problems. Headaches followed and soon came sleepless nights.

A scan would later reveal a tumor, which doctors initially thought was benign. A week after a 10-hour operation, she learned that it was stage 1 cancer and 30 rounds of radiotherapy and 15 rounds of chemotherapy would be needed. At 25, Torrecilla had to fight for her life.

She wouldn’t be able to have children, doctors said, and neither would she play football professionally again. They said she may lose feeling in her hands and feet.

“I had no idea what I was facing,” the midfielder now concedes. “And I was really scared. I remember my mother’s face when they told us everything we had to go through and my mother was speechless.

“Thankfully, I’m here today telling my story, safe and sound, and coming back to the pitch, which is something that was very important for me,” she adds.

Strong is …

Torrecilla’s remarkable story is featured in a UEFA series entitled “Strong Is …” which has been produced by European football’s governing body to highlight the difficulties some female footballers have faced, in the hope that their stories will inspire others to play the game.

It is difficult to watch Torrecilla’s documentary without feeling emotional, especially as we see her make her comeback, in the Supercopa final against FC Barcelona in January 2022.

Torrecilla in action during the Supercopa de España Femenina Final against Barcelona.
Torrecilla in action during the Supercopa de España Femenina Final against Barcelona.
Angel Martinez/Getty Images

With Atlético being beaten easily, Torrecilla, a substitute that day, is told to start warming up. As her number appears on the board, she high-fives teammates and embraces an opponent before stepping onto the pitch for the first time in almost two years.

In a tear-jerking moment that makes the match seem irrelevant, everyone starts to applaud her, from the players, coaches, and fans, who also chant her name. She receives the captain’s armband and goes about trying to turn the tide, unsuccessfully so, in Atlético’s favor.

“I had goosebumps,” she says in the documentary of that match, her first since playing for Spain against England in the SheBelieves Cup in March 2020.

Barcelona won the Supercopa 7-0, but it was Torrecilla who was celebrated, flung into the air by the Barça players she calls “sisters.” Her life, her fight, an inspiration to all. Against the odds, and after training harder than ever, she indeed did return to professional football.

“It was something really beautiful,” she says of that moment.

Torrecilla is thrown into the air by Barça players after the 2022 Supercopa de Espana final on January 23.
Torrecilla is thrown into the air by Barça players after the 2022 Supercopa de Espana final on January 23.
Angel Martinez/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Torrecilla, once the youngest player to play in the women’s Spanish division top flight, hopes her future includes more first-team appearances for Atlético and a return to the national side, for whom she has represented 66 times. But the last two years have taught her to also live life day-by-day, to enjoy the little moments.

“I’ve always said that, after my illness, after these last two years, Virginia has turned into a completely different Virginia. I think about things differently, I act different and I’m aware of a lot of other things that I wasn’t before,” she says.

And what would she say to anyone who is undergoing cancer treatment?

“There will be times you fall, there will be times when you don’t want to come out of the dark, but it will always be worth it to reach the end of the journey,” she says. “And that no one should ever regret being brave. If you don’t do it, you will regret it. So more than anything, keep pushing.”