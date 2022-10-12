After perfecting 3-pointers, this basketball robot is learning to dribble

By Rebecca Cairns, CNN
Published 8:52 PM EDT, Wed October 12, 2022
Technology is rapidly changing our lives, and that applies to sport as much as anywhere else. CUE, developed by a team of Toyota employees, is an AI-powered robot that uses sensors to accurately shoot basketball hoops and can even dribble the ball.<strong> Look through the gallery to see some of the other ground-breaking sports technology in use today.</strong>
ARVARK TOKYO
The Robot World Cup Initiative -- known as "RoboCup" for short -- is a soccer competition for autonomous robots, watched by tens of thousands of spectators.
PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
RoboCup's Small Size league features teams of six robots that must fit within a 180 mm diameter circle and must be no higher than 15 cm. The ultimate aim of the tournament is to advance the development of intelligent robots.
AFP Contributor/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
ROBO-ONE is a robot fighting competition, organized by the Biped Robotics Association. The robots fight in an octagonal ring and must knock down their opponent three times to win. As well as providing spectator thrills, the competition aims to improve robotic technology and promote intelligent robots to the public.
Matt Roberts/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Segway polo is like regular polo, but instead of horses, players ride two-wheeled electric Segways. The Segway Polo Club of Barbados, pictured in blue, won the 2019 World Championship.
DrewsViews Photography
Coming soon, perhaps, to an off-road racecourse near you, is the Furrion Prosthesis exo-bionic racing mech robot. This giant robotic exoskeleton was created by engineer Jonathan Tippet. His vision is to use it for mech racing -- a sport where people will pilot huge mechanical suits through complex obstacle courses.
DAVID MCNEW/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Aiming to promote the use of sustainable micromobility transportation in urban areas, the eSkootr Championship will launch in Spring 2022. Riders will race through inner-city circuits on high-tech S1-X electric scooters, which can reach speeds of over 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.
eSkootr Championship
In drone soccer, teams of between three and five pilots score points by flying their "striker" drone through their opponent's goal, while the opposition tries to block them. The sport, which originated in South Korea, had its first US tournament in July last year at the Rocky Mountain State Games, in Colorado, and leagues are set to launch in Colorado, New York, Ohio, and elsewhere.
U.S. Drone Soccer
One half of what could become a future sport is FORPHEUS -- an intimidating table-tennis playing robot developed by automation parts maker Omron. It's intended to help its human opponent train by matching the difficulty of its play to their abilities, using cameras that detect their movement, facial expression and heart rate.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Speedgate is a game created by artificial intelligence, and combines aspects of croquet, rugby and soccer. A neural network was trained using rules from around 400 sports, according to AKQA, the design agency behind Speedgate. The sport is now growing into a US-wide university league, AKQA says.
AKQA
Camel racing is a traditional sport in the Middle East. But while child jockeys were once commonplace, in countries such as the United Arab Emirates they have been replaced by lightweight robot jockeys. The robot jockeys consist of a metal frame with remote-controlled features.
KARIM SAHIB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
As well as a standard whip, trainers can add extra features to their robot jockeys, such as a GPS to pinpoint the camel's location, a walkie talkie to allow the trainer to speak to the camel, and a heart rate monitor.
Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
In first-person view drone racing, pilots guide drones through complex racecourses while wearing goggles that stream live video from the drones' cameras. The Drone Racing League (DRL) has been televised by major networks and amassed over 75 million global fans since launching in 2016, according to DRL CEO and founder Nicholas Horbaczewski.
Drone Racing League
More than a contest, Cybathlon is a competition that showcases high-tech devices for people with physical disabilities. Organized by Swiss university ETH Zurich, participants compete in events that involve everyday tasks such as balancing on rocks with a prosthetic leg or overcoming uneven terrain in an electric-powered wheelchair race. Pictured, Cho Yu NG competes at the first Cybathlon in 2016.
MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
CNN  — 

At nearly seven feet tall and weighing 240 pounds, CUE has biometrics a lot like the average basketball player’s. But CUE isn’t a sports star in the conventional sense: it’s a hoop-shooting AI-powered robot.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in the Summer of 2021, it wowed spectators with a nothing-but-net shot from half court.

“At that moment, I felt like I was watching a fantasy movie (rather than) something I had been a part of,” says Tomohiro Nomi, leader of the development team behind CUE and other Toyota humanoid robot projects.

CUE, which uses a sensor in its chest to calculate the angle and power required for each shot, originated as an amateur robotics project in 2017, and it achieved the “impossible” by appearing in a half-time show at the Olympics, Nomi says.

However, after landing more than 2,000 consecutive shots in a world-record attempt, shooting hoops has become too easy for this sporty droid.

To spice things up, the team is teaching the robot to dribble – and hope future iterations will have “the same range of motion and flexibility as humans,” says Nomi.

“Slam Dunk”

The Toyota team behind CUE conceived of the idea during an AI-themed event at a volunteer organization called the Toyota Engineering Society. Inspired by a phrase from a 1990s basketball manga series titled “Slam Dunk” – “Will 20,000 practice shots be enough?” – the team set out to create a robotic player capable of 100% accuracy.

Starting as an amateur passion project, Toyota asked the team to make it an official project in May 2018.
ARVARK TOKYO

Just 11 months later, the first version of the robot made its debut at a game featuring Alvark Tokyo, a team from the top division of Japanese basketball league, the B.League. It successfully scored nine out of 10 shots from the free-throw line. After this result, Toyota asked the nine-person development team to pursue it as an official project.

In the second version, the team removed the robot’s stand and instead made it stand on two legs, which increased its shooting range to seven meters (23 feet). For the third iteration, the robot could now shoot from the center circle, 12 meters (39 feet) from the basket. It was this model, CUE3, that was offered the chance to try out for the Guinness World Record for the title “Most consecutive basketball free throws by a humanoid robot (assisted)” in April 2019.

The team had to reduce the time needed to tee up its next shot, from three minutes to just seconds for the shots to be considered consecutive. The robot set the record at 2,020 consecutive shots – a number that was chosen to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – over six hours and 35 minutes. That still doesn’t beat the human record of 5,221 free throws set in 1996, but CUE’s development team note that they deliberately cut the attempt short due to time constraints, as record officiators cannot take breaks, swap or leave.

CUE set the world record for "most consecutive basketball free throws by a humanoid robot (assisted)" in April 2019.
ARVARK TOKYO

As the robot evolved, so did its height and weight; it is now 9 inches taller than its shortest iteration and nearly twice as heavy as its lightest. The added weight is a disadvantage, says Nomi, and the team would like to make it lighter – however, he adds that they have “prioritized functional evolution in the limited time available,” over a nimbler body.

Honing new skills

The robot’s latest version, CUE5, was unveiled at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at the request of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). While the half-time exhibition wasn’t broadcast on television, many videos of it circulated on social media.

With new cameras and sensors installed in its feet and new movement in its hands, CUE can now detect the distance between its palms and the ball – allowing it to dribble, and take shots from multiple positions on the court, including from half-court.

“We would like to try shooting from even further distances in the future – for example, from the 3-point line on the opposite court or from the free-throw line,” says Nomi.

The team is still honing CUE’s dribbling ability – but this new skill presents a world of possibilities.

Their next goal is to get CUE6 a spot at the 2023 B.League All-Star Game Skills Challenge, which tests players’ speed and precision in dribbling, shooting, passing, and obstacle navigation. The team aims for the droid to complete the test in one minute, which is on par with the average time of top athletes.

CUE5 (pictured) appeared at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for a half-time demonstration of its skills, including dribbling the ball and shooting from the half-court line.
ARVARK TOKYO

However, this new mission brings “a mountain of challenges” according to Takayoshi Tsujimoto, the team’s development manager, who said in a statement that “whereas a shot essentially flies in a parabolic arc, a pass must take a more direct course.”

The team now needs to double the speed that the current version of CUE runs at, establish whether one or two-handed throws work better, as well as add zig-zag running motions and obstacle sensors, Tsujimoto adds. And the team don’t have long: CUE6 is expected to debut at an Alvark Tokyo home game on December 24, 2022, says Nomi.

While robots cannot yet mimic human movement, Nomi anticipates technological advancements that will get them closer to that goal. The team hasn’t looked at specific industrial applications for the technology yet, but Nomi thinks that the type of control system CUE uses could be useful across the robotics field.

Whenever the team faces challenges, he comes back to the idea of taking 20,000 practice shots to succeed – and thinks it contains an important reminder for innovators.

“That number would normally make someone wince, but it’s as if to say, ‘Is that all I need to do?’ It sends out a strong message – of never using being an amateur as an excuse, and that hard work pays off,” he says.

“These messages push us forward.”