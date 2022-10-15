Sarah Ferguson attends a red carpet event at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2022.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
The Queen’s beloved corgis appear to be in good hands with the Duchess of York.

April 20, 2016 - Windsor, England, United Kingdom - Embargoed to 0001 BST Thursday April 21, 2016. In this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, QUEEN ELIZABETH II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs: clockwise from top left Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi). (Credit Image: © Annie Leibovitz/UPPA via ZUMA Press)
Annie Leibovitz/UPPA/ZUMA Press

Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson has shared the first photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s famous dogs since her former mother-in-law’s funeral in September.

The Queen was passionate about the corgi breed throughout her life, owning dozens of the dogs. She was often photographed with one or more of her corgis sitting at her feet or trailing behind her. At the time of her death, she owned four dogs, a source previously told CNN: two Pembroke Welshi corgis named Sandy and Muick, one “dorgi” (a dachshund-corgi hybrid) named Candy, and one cocker spaniel named Lissy.

On Saturday, Ferguson posted photos to her verified Instagram account that appear to show the two corgis Sandy and Muick.

“The presents that keep giving,” she wrote.

Corgis, a working breed originally meant to herd cattle, are known for their distinctive short legs and fluffy coat.

After the Queen’s death, a source told CNN that the corgis would live with Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The pair divorced in 1996 but continue to live at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Even after the divorce, Ferguson maintained a strong friendship with the Queen and the two would often walk their dogs together, according to the source.

It is not clear who is caring for the Queen’s other two dogs, Candy and Lissy.

CNN’s Max Foster contributed to this article.