UK lawmaker accuses Chinese diplomat of 'ripping down posters' during pro-democracy consulate protest

London (CNN) A British lawmaker accused Chinese consul-general Zheng Xiyuan of ripping down posters Sunday at a Hong Kong pro-democracy protest outside the Chinese consulate in the northern English city of Manchester.

In remarks to the UK's House of Commons on Tuesday, Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns said: "On Sunday these peaceful protesters gathered outside the Chinese ... consulate to campaign for human rights in Hong Kong. What we saw was the Chinese consul-general [Zheng Xiyuan] then ripping down posters and peaceful protests, and soon followed grievous bodily harm against a Hong Konger, one of whom was hospitalized for taking part in a peaceful protest."

She added: "Some women were then dragged onto consular territory for a further beating by officials who have been recognized as members of the Chinese Communist Party. We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech, and their utter failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation."

CNN has reached out to the Chinese consulate in Manchester for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the violent incident, accusing "harassers" of illegally entering and "endangering the security" of the consulate.

