Dubai, United Arab Emirates CNN —

After firing Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles last season, Karim Benzema is in the running for another prestigious prize.

The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards’ Best Men’s Player of the Year category. Benzema’s Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mané are also in the running as the GSA launched its list of nominees for its thirteenth edition, which takes place on November 17 in a gala ceremony.

In the women’s category, England’s Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead are up against Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and France’s Wendie Renard.

FC Barcelona star Putellas was one of the winners at the Globe Soccer Awards in 2021, along with Paris Saint-Germain and French forward Kylian Mbappé, FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Italian coach Roberto Mancini.

CNN has partnered with the GSA awards to launch the CNN Off the Pitch category at this year’s ceremony next month.

The award will recognize the achievements of an individual, club or other soccer organization for their impact on wider society and culture as well as charitable work.

Some of the awards up for grabs at the event, hosted by the Dubai Sports Council, include best agent, transfer deal and sporting director.

VOTE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/4xmjxgUevC to select the finalists. The nominees with the highest number of votes will create the shortlist of finalists in this category! YOUR VOTE, YOUR VOICE! — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) October 20, 2022

Also launching in 2022, are the Globe Soccer Digital Awards, which will acknowledge creative influencers and eSports gamers. The categories include best esports player, journalist, TikTok creator, social media influencer and YouTube creator.

The full list of nominees and awards can be found here. Public voting is open now and will close on November 1 before a second round of voting.

The final winners will be chosen by a jury consisting of coaches, directors and presidents, taking into account those chosen by fans around the world.