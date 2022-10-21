Marvel star Kathryn Newton says acting’s ‘way easier than golf’

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 4:19 AM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022
<strong>Adam Sandler: </strong>Who else could begin a list of celebrity golfers? As the star of one of the sport's most memorable movies, Sandler has continued the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/golf/snappy-gilmore-one-handed-golf-tiktok-eliezer-paul-gindiri-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> "Happy Gilmore</a>" legacy with a host of Pro-Am appearances. Even the film's antagonist <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/01/golf/happy-gilmore-celebrates-25-year-anniversary-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Shooter McGavin</a>, played by Christopher McDonald, is still a regular face on the fairways.
Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images
<strong>Michael Jordan:</strong> Any sports fan who has watched "The Last Dance" will know MJ's passion for golf is well-documented. As a college junior, the future NBA legend became hooked after playing a round with fellow University of North Carolina alumni -- and future PGA Championship winner -- Davis Love III. In 2019, Jordan opened his very own course in Florida, The Grove XXIII -- the roman numerals a nod to his iconic No. 23 jersey.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images
<strong>Justin Timberlake</strong>: The singer and actor has been bringing "SexyBack" to golf for decades. Pictures of JT strutting his stuff at tournaments date back to 2002, and he is a common face at the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am events.
Matt Sullivan / Getty Images
<strong>Catherine Zeta-Jones:</strong> The academy-award winning Welsh actress has competed at Pro-Am's across the globe alongside fellow acting -- and golfing -- husband, Michael Douglas. Reportedly playing off a 22-handicap, the Chicago star told one British talk show host in 2016 that if Douglas fails to clear the ladies tee with his drives, he has to take his pants off as a forfeit.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Brady:</strong> One of many NFL players known to enjoy swapping the gridiron for the four-iron, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is a keen golfer. After two defeats, Brady finally registered his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/02/golf/the-match-brady-rodgers-nfl-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first "The Match" victory</a> in June after pairing with Aaron Rodgers to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the all-quarterback, sixth edition of the event [pictured].
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images for The Match
<strong>Macklemore:</strong> Taking his audacious style from the Thrift Shop to the fairways, the Grammy-award winning rapper is a keen player with his very own golf clothing line, Bogey Boys. Last year, he spoke with CNN about his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/sports/2021/05/28/macklemore-golf-obsession-bogey-boys-living-golf-spt-intl-spc.cnn" target="_blank">"scary addiction"</a> to the game.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images
<strong>Jessica Alba:</strong> The Hollywood actress is a known golf enthusiast, and in 2014 went searching for an Alba-tross at the Mission Hills Celebrity golf Pro-Am on the Southern Chinese island of Hainan [pictured].
Xaume Olleros / AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Niall Horan:</strong> There's only One Direction the ball is going when the Irish singer-songwriter is at the tee. A regular presence at DP World Tour events, the former boy band star is the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/golf/brendan-lawlor-disability-golf-prince-harry-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">founder</a> of the Modest! Golf Management agency.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Holland: </strong>Part-time web-slinger, full-time golf swinger -- the "Spider-Man" lead is a self-confessed golf addict. The English actor has made no secret of his love for the game as a stress release from Hollywood life, and surprised onlookers with some booming drives at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am in 2021 [pictured].
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Stephen Curry:</strong> The three-point king of the NBA is also a highly-proficient par-three shooter. An avid golfer and regular Pro-Am competitor, in April the Golden State Warriors icon launched an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/27/golf/nba-steph-curry-underrated-golf-tour-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">all-expenses paid golf tour</a> for underrepresented young players.
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Celine Dion:</strong> Her iconic theme for a film about a sinking ship is known worldwide, but her penchant for sinking putts is one of the less well-known aspects of the Canadian singer's glittering life. Alongside late husband René Angélil, Dion owned Le Mirage Golf Club in Terrebonne, Quebec, for 23 years before announcing its sale in 2020.
Sam Levi/WireImage/WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>Miles Teller:</strong> The "Whiplash" star won plaudits for his charismatic performance as Rooster in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," and the actor looked to have channeled that same energy into a compelling showing at the American Century Championship at Tahoe in July [pictured].
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Alice Cooper:</strong> Widely regarded as one of the most talented celebrity golfers, the former rock star is as menacing a sight for competitors as he was on stage. Cooper has authored multiple books on the game, including "Golf Monster: How a Wild Rock'n'roll Life Led to a Serious Golf Addiction," in which he claims he is on the course 300 days a year.
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Kathryn Newton:</strong> She shot to fame with roles in "Big Little Lies" and "Paranormal Activity," but the American actress almost shot her way to the LPGA Tour as a highly-talented young player. Growing up on a course in Florida, Newton broke several high-school golfing records and had planned to attempt qualification for the 2012 US Open, before pulling out due to acting commitments.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
<strong>Meat Loaf:</strong> Flying down the fairway Like a Bat Out of Hell, the rock front-man has played several celebrity golf events, including the televised, Ryder Cup-style All Star Cup at Celtic Manor, Wales in 2006, where his American side suffered defeat to Team Europe [pictured].
Sandy Young / Getty Images
CNN  — 

Next year, Kathryn Newton is set to face off against a time-travelling supervillain.

But for this Hollywood actor, universe-ending threats are nothing compared to playing golf in 50 mile-an-hour winds at the legendary St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland.

A leading role in the multi-billion-dollar Marvel cinematic universe marks the latest highlight in the 25-year-old’s blossoming acting career: She will star as Cassie Lang, daughter of the titular shrinking superhero in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which comes out in February.

But before there were short superheroes, there was the short game. Holding clubs before she could walk, Newton’s life-long passion for golf made her a natural fit for the fabled Alfred Dunhill Links Pro-Am tournament staged at St. Andrews in October.

Together with England’s Matt Wallace, a four-time winner on the European Tour, she fought through blustery conditions as the duo recorded a respectable 118th place finish among a star-studded field of 167 pairs.

Newton plays out of the rough at St. Andrews.
Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

“Acting’s way easier than golf,” Newton told CNN’s The Jazzy Golfer, at the event.

“I (don’t) say that lightly because I have respect for my acting and my fellow actors. When I see the pros out here today, I feel like they’re magicians or something.

“I see a lot of similarities in the mental aspect of it, but I just think golf is so hard and to really be good at it, there’s no sport like this. The elements today in Scotland … I don’t even know how we’re supposed to physically do it.

“I’m pretty blown away by the pros and I think I’m going to stick to acting.”

Wallace and Newton warm up ahead of their round.
Oisin Keniry / Getty Images

Big Little (Golf) Lies

The fact that the choice between a career on screen or on the fairways was once a very real dilemma is a testament to Newton’s golfing prowess.

Growing up on a golf course in Florida, she was a regular competitor in tournaments by the time she was eight. At Notre Dame High School, her five-under score set a new nine-hole school record en route to three team league championships.

Having shot a 69 at one 18-hole event and regularly shooting in the 70s, in 2012 she had been set to try for a spot at the U.S. Women’s Open, Newton told Golf Digest in a 2015 interview. Yet after landing the leading role in the fourth instalment of the horror film franchise “Paranormal Activity,” she pulled out of her sectional qualifier.

A burgeoning acting career, with leading roles in drama series “Big Littles Lies” and “The Society,” soon put regular competitive golf on ice.

Newton on the first hole of the Old Course.
Kate McShane / Getty Images

When she’s fizzing drives at her favorite course in the world and being complimented on her swing by major winners Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, does Newton ever wonder: “What if?”

“Oh yes, and then I think, ‘Thank goodness I’m not,’” she laughed. But give her the choice between scooping an Oscar and lifting a major, and the answer is a little different.

“Win a major, for sure,” Newton said.

“Acting is such a different thing, if you win that’s incredible, but in golf there’s something so commendable because it’s all you: You did it, no one can take it from you, no one can doubt you, it was your day.

“Of course I’d love both but I think an Oscar or any of those things, it’s not a score on a scoreboard, it’s just different. It’s very subjective, I don’t even know how you really win one, there’s no ‘you have to shoot this many better than the other person.’”

Newton and the field navigated strong winds at the coastal venue.
Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Sinking putts, kicking butts

The Pro-Am also included a four-ball event, which saw Newton ally with Matt Wallace, Matt Fitzpatrick and Susan Fitzpatrick, mother of the 2022 US Open winner.

Newton told CNN her dream four-ball line-up would be Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel and Maverick McNealy, with Tiger Woods narrowly missing out.

At The Open Championship in July, the stage for Woods’ emotional, potentially concluding, walk down the Old Course’s 18th fairway, the Hollywood star was left starstruck when asking the 15-time major winner and McIlroy for a selfie.

“I had no choice, I had to,” she said.

“The words didn’t really come out of my mouth, but they understood.”

Newton drives down the famous 18th fairway at St. Andrews.
Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Having now made three visits to St. Andrews, Newton is already eyeing another trip to the “home of golf” for the Women’s Open in 2024. The event returns to the Old Course for the first time since Stacy Lewis’ victory nine years ago, after being held there in 2007 and 2013.

“I’m so excited,” Newton said. “I would love to be here when the women play here because I think they would just rip this course up.

“This is one of the best places in the world to play, so I feel excited for the women to get out here and show the world how amazing they are.”

And as the women’s game continues to grow, Newton has a message for young girls yet to pick up a club.

“If you’re out there and you haven’t played before and you think that this sport’s for old people, it is, but it’s also for you. I promise it’s fun,” she said.

“I’m so done with the question or the surprised face when I’m at an event like this and they’re like, ‘So what are you doing here?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m playing’ and they go, ‘Oh.’

“That has to change. It shouldn’t be surprising that I’m going to play and most likely kick your butt.”