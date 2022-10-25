Welcome to the dangerous Swiss golf-baseball hybrid you've never heard of

Hornussen (also called farmer's golf) is a Swiss sport that has elements of both golf and baseball. It involves a giant racket and a puck, which can travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour. Scroll through the gallery to see more unusual sports from around the world.

Hornussen (also called farmer's golf) is a Swiss sport that has elements of both golf and baseball. It involves a giant racket and a puck, which can travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour. Scroll through the gallery to see more unusual sports from around the world.

Photos: 11 of the world's wackiest sports

Sepak takraw: Also known as kick volleyball, this sports involves a rattan ball that players can hit only with their feet, knees, shoulders, chest and head. It was standardized in the 1960s by Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar and Malaysia, which considers it a national sport. Sepak takraw is a medal discipline at the Asian Games and is also played in Japan, the US and Canada. In the photo, Thailand and Myanmar battle it out at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.