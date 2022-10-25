LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022 in London, England. Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Who is Britain's next prime minister?
03:02 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022 in London, England. Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Who is Britain's next prime minister?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp GPS 1023 Bibi Netanyahu Putin Israel Russia relations_00013811.png
'I wouldn't call it a love affair': Netanyahu on relationship with Putin
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iran protest 2
CNN reporter explains why journalists are being arrested for covering protest
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail 1922 committee
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Photo by: KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 9/6/22 Boris Johnson delivers his final speech as British Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, London, UK on September 6, 2022. He will shortly travel up to Aberdeen and onto Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen before Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is sworn in as his successor.
Timeline: UK set for third PM in three months. See how they got here
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China's President Xi Jinping (R) sits beside Premier Li Keqiang (L) as former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Noel CELIS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [clarifying caption to state China's former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony] instead of [being assisted to his seat]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video: 'High drama' as Xi's predecessor led out of the meeting
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leader of Italy's liberal-conservative party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a rally of Italy's far-right League party, conservative Brothers of Italy party and Forza Italia party against the government on October 19, 2019 in Rome. - Italy's strongman Matteo Salvini holds a key rally in Rome on October 19 aimed at re-launching the Italian right and making a power-grab for the capital. Some eight special trains and 400 coaches transported supporters from across the country for the "Italian Pride" demonstration. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Newly leaked audio of Berlusconi details close friendship between him and Putin
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jake tapper monologue 10202022
Jake Tapper on the lessons from UK's recent political turmoil
07:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split iran female protester
Iranian woman recounts terrifying details on the front line of protest
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa ward drones vpx
What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rescuers free humpback whale entangled in buoy
A humpback whale got entangled in fishing gear. Watch what happened next
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
venezuela migrants us mexico border title 42
Watch mom's heartbreaking reaction after Biden brings back Trump-era policy
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail elnaz rekabi tehran arrival
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china taiwan 1
See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday.

He met with the King at the royal residence shortly after his predecessor Liz Truss tendered her resignation to the monarch following a shambolic 50-day tenure which shook Britain’s economy to its core.

Sunak becomes the first person of color and the first Hindu to lead Britain after winning a fast-tracked Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday. At 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.

Speaking on Monday, Sunak said he was “humbled and honored” to have been chosen as leader. “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to,” he said in a brief televised statement.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office, in London, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office, in London, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Alberto Pezzali/AP

Can Rishi Sunak end the chaos and restore Britain's credibility?

He warned that the UK faces a “profound economic challenge,” adding that the country needed “stability and unity.”

On Tuesday morning, Truss delivered her outgoing speech at the Downing Street podium before making the short car journey to Buckingham Palace.

Despite a disastrous tenure which saw her become Britain’s shortest serving prime minister in history, Truss appeared full of confidence and smiling, as she called her time in office a “huge honor,” later adding that “brighter days lie ahead.”

“We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth, and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country,” Truss said on the economy. “We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently. This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens and restoring power to democratic institutions.”

Truss concluded by wishing Sunak “every success for the good of our country.”

Sunak is expected to give his first speech as prime minister outside Downing Street later.

It’s a stunning turnaround for the man whose resignation as finance minister brought down Boris Johnson’s government earlier this year, but then lost the summer leadership race.

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak speaks at a Conservative Party leadership campaign event in Grantham, Britain, July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak speaks at a Conservative Party leadership campaign event in Grantham, Britain, July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Rishi Sunak: The super-rich former banker who will be the first person of color to lead Britain

After Truss’s premiership imploded last week, Sunak quickly became a frontrunner to take over the party. But he now faces an overflowing in-tray of challenges.

His own party is divided and has lost ground to the opposition Labour party in opinion polls following four months of political turmoil and financial market chaos. At the same time, Britain is facing major economic crisis, with many economists believing it is already in recession.

He is also already under intense fire from opposition politicians, who are calling for a general election. Sunak, like Truss, has not had to win a general election to become prime minister because the Conservatives are still the largest party in the House of Commons, therefore their leader automatically becomes prime minister.

It’s not unusual for a prime minister to come into office without an election – four of the last five British prime ministers first entered the role without a general election. But the fact that Sunak is the UK’s third prime minister since the last poll in 2019 and the second to come into power without a public vote adds to the pressure.

Sunak is under no obligation to call a vote. According to the law, the next general election must happen no later than in January 2025. With Labour way ahead in opinion polls, it is very unlikely he will take that step.

CNN’s Lauren Kent and Allegra Goodwin contributed to this report.