Jury discharged in high-profile Australia rape trial due to juror's external research

(CNN) An Australian judge has dismissed a 12-member jury considering their verdict in a high-profile rape trial after it was revealed a juror conducted research into the allegations and took that information into the jury room.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said she had no choice but to abort the trial in light of the juror's behavior and scheduled a new trial for February 20, 2023.

The jury had spent five days deliberating one charge of sexual intercourse without consent against former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann, who is accused of raping his then colleague Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in March, 2019.

Lehrmann has denied the charges and said no sexual intercourse happened -- consensual or otherwise.

McCallum noted that in New South Wales seeking information about the accused or any matters relevant to the trial would be an offense but there is no such law in the nation's capital, where the case was being tried.

