WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Referee Bobby Madley during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018.

Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United walks off at half time during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He returned to English football in 2020, taking charge of matches at League One and League Two level, and has officiated 10 games in the Championship this season.

The 37-year-old is set to take charge of Brentford’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a list of officials for weekend fixtures on the Premier League’s website.

Madley’s brother Andy, who is also a referee, will take charge of Brighton & Hove Albion’s home game against Chelsea on the same day.