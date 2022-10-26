NFL says game officials were not seeking player's autograph

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge though with an impressive one-handed interception — one of three picks on the evening for "Da Bears" in a 33-14 win for Chicago.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns.

Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season

It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady — sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns — and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South.