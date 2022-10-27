British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK's 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader yesterday. He was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. He said his aim was to unite his party and the country.
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
07:17 - Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is no longer expected to attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next week due to “other pressing commitments,” a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

The UK will still be represented by other senior ministers, as well as by COP26 President Alok Sharma, at the climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, the statement said.

“The government is absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and leading international action to tackle climate change and protect nature,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement.”

Sharma and the senior ministers who are attending will be working to ensure countries continue to make progress on the commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow, the statement continued.

King Charles III is pictured in September carrying out official government duties at Buckingham Palace.
King Charles III is pictured in September carrying out official government duties at Buckingham Palace.
Victoria Jones/PA/AP

King Charles drops plan to attend climate summit after government asks him not to, UK media reports

The news comes weeks after British media reports at the beginning of October said noted environmentalist King Charles III would miss COP27 after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss advised him to drop his plans to attend.

CNN understands that the King’s attendance at COP27 had not been confirmed and, following consultations with the government, there was a joint agreement that this would not be the right occasion for Charles’s first overseas visit as a sovereign.

King Charles attended the climate change conference as Prince of Wales in 2021.