CNN —

LeBron James made history on Friday but could do little to stop the LA Lakers’ nightmare start to the season from continuing.

James amassed 28 points – seven rebounds, five assists and four steals – for his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone on the all-time list for the most 20-point games in the regular season.

A mark of his greatness is that the four-time MVP has never averaged fewer than 20 points in a season since being drafted in 2003.

Anthony Edwards celebrates his three-pointer in the fourth quarter at Target Center. David Berding/Getty Images

The Lakers remain winless, however, matching their worst start to a season in 65 years after falling to 0-5 following Friday’s 111-102 loss to the Minneapolis Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards scored 29 points – 16 of which came in the third quarter – and Karl-Anthony Towns 21.

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Lakers to score 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“I think our offense is harming us right now,” James said, per ESPN. “Defensively, once again, we had a great game plan. We went out and competed, gave ourself a chance. Couple possessions here, couple possessions there didn’t go our way, but just keep hammering on.”