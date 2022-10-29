Philadelphia Phillies come back from 5 runs down, stun Houston Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1

CNN —

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion Friday night to take Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 in extras.

The Phillies won with a home run by J.T. Realmuto in the top of the 10th inning, hushing a raucous home crowd at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Houston then failed to score with runners on second and third to end the game.

The Astros first jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the bottom of the 3rd inning, with four runs scored off a pair of blasts hit by Kyle Tucker in his first two at-bats.

The Phillies soon responded with three runs in the 4th and tied the game in the 5th after a Realmuto double.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto hits a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images Houston's Kyle Tucker leaps at the wall but can't reach Realmuto's home run in the 10th. Rob Carr/Getty Images Realmuto, right, celebrates his homer with teammate Bryce Harper. Eric Gay/AP Astros watch the 10th inning from the dugout. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos dives for a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Houston relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates after striking out Nick Castellanos to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning Friday. The game was tied 5-5. Eric Gay/AP A scoreboard worker at Minute Maid Park changes the number during the top of the fifth inning, when the Phillies tied the game at 5-5. Eric Gay/AP Tucker celebrates in the dugout after hitting his second home run of the night to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the third inning. Eric Gay/AP Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh reacts after being called out on strikes in the third inning. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate watch Game 1 on Friday. The "rally nuns" are some of the Astros' most famous fans. Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports Tucker smashes a solo home run in the second inning to open the scoring in Game 1. Bob Levey/Getty Images Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 1. He started hot, retiring the first nine batters he faced. Eric Gay/AP Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins stands in the on-deck circle during Game 1. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Harper, the MVP of the National League Championship Series, wears Phillie Phanatic gear as he stands for the National Anthem on Friday. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Fans show love for Houston star Jose Altuve on Friday. David J. Phillip/AP Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is from the Houston area, gives the "play ball" announcement before Game 1. Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images Teams line up for the National Anthem ahead of Game 1. Tim Bradbury/Getty Images Houston manager Dusty Baker watches from the dugout during the opening ceremony of Game 1. Baker, 73, is the oldest manager in World Series history, and he's looking to win his first title. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images A Phillies fan enjoys the pregame atmosphere at Minute Maid Park. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Prev Next

The Astros were the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs and are tipped by most, including bookmakers, to win the franchise’s second World Series crown. The Astros have now reached the World Series for the fourth time in six years and are considered favorites after going undefeated in the AL playoffs, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees.

As the National League’s No. 6 seed, the Phillies have already upset the odds three times en route to the Fall Classic, beating the St. Louis Cardinals, defending champion Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

Houston will want to put right the heartbreak of its two most recent visits to the World Series, where it lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Braves last season. The Astros’ only previous World Series win came when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

That victory, however, is marred in controversy, as Major League Baseball found the club illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams’ pitching signs during their 2017 championship season.

The team forfeited draft picks and paid a $5 million fine but kept their title – which, to many non-Houston fans, has left their victory shrouded in scandal.

A Phillies series win would give the franchise its third World Series title, with its last coming back in 2008.