Philadelphia Phillies demolish Houston Astros in history-making victory and take a 2-1 series lead

By Issy Ronald, CNN
Published 6:16 AM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
Philadelphia's Alec Bohm rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, November 1. The Phillies hit five home runs in the game, tying a World Series record, and they won 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros.
Matt Rourke/AP
Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker leaps at the wall but can't reach a home run hit by Brandon Marsh in the second inning.
Matt Slocum/AP
Bryce Harper crushes a breaking ball to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 3. It was the sixth home run of the postseason for Harper, who was named MVP of the National League Championship Series.
Elsa/Getty Images
Phillies fans hold up a "cheaters" sign with the Astros' logo on Tuesday night. The Astros won the World Series in 2017, but many baseball fans consider that title tainted because of a cheating scandal. Major League Baseball found that the team had illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs during their championship season, leading Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane to fire manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Philadelphia right fielder Nick Castellanos makes a diving catch on the first play of Game 3 on Tuesday night.
Matt Slocum/AP
Players line up for the National Anthem before Game 3. It was the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009.
Chris Szagola/AP
The Phillie Phanatic entertains fans on Tuesday night.
Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports
Houston's Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez celebrate after Bregman hit a two-run home run in Game 2 on Saturday, October 29. The fifth-inning blast gave the Astros a 5-0 lead, and they held on to win 5-2 and tie the series at one game apiece.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Umpire Pat Hoberg watches to see whether a ball hit by Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber was a home run or a foul ball in the eighth inning . The ball was initially thought to be fair, but replays showed that it was actually in foul territory.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Bregman watches his fifth-inning home run clear the fences in Game 2.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Edmundo Sosa dives for a ball but is unable to make the play in Game 2.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Jean Segura reacts after striking out in the second inning of Game 2. Astros starter Framber Valdez frustrated the Phillies, striking out nine and allowing only four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports
Astros fans cheer on their team in Game 2.
Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Houston's Jeremy Peña hits an RBI double to open the scoring in Game 2. The Astros started with three straight doubles and took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins mishandles the ball in the first inning of Game 2, allowing Yuri Gurriel to reach safely. It cost the Phillies a run, as Álvarez scored on the error.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Valdez delivers a pitch in the first inning of Game 2.
Eric Gay/AP
Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto hits a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. The Phillies went on to win by that score.
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Tucker leaps at the wall but can't reach Realmuto's home run in the 10th.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Realmuto, right, celebrates his homer with Harper.
Eric Gay/AP
Astros watch the 10th inning from the dugout.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Castellanos dives for a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Houston relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates after striking out Castellanos to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning Friday. The game was tied 5-5.
Eric Gay/AP
A scoreboard worker at Minute Maid Park changes the number during the top of the fifth inning, when the Phillies tied the game at 5-5.
Eric Gay/AP
Tucker celebrates in the dugout after hitting his second home run of the night to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
Eric Gay/AP
Marsh reacts after being called out on strikes in the third inning.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate watch Game 1 on Friday. The "rally nuns" are some of the Astros' most famous fans.
Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports
Tucker smashes a solo home run in the second inning to open the scoring in Game 1.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 1. He started hot, retiring the first nine batters he faced.
Eric Gay/AP
Hoskins stands in the on-deck circle during Game 1.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Harper wears Phillie Phanatic gear as he stands for the National Anthem on Friday.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Fans show love for Houston star Jose Altuve on Friday.
David J. Phillip/AP
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is from the Houston area, gives the "play ball" announcement before Game 1.
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Teams line up for the National Anthem ahead of Game 1.
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Houston manager Dusty Baker watches from the dugout during Game 1's opening ceremony. The 73-year-old is the oldest manager in World Series history.
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images
A Phillies fan enjoys the pregame atmosphere at Minute Maid Park.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Philadelphia had waited 4,746 days to host a World Series game and it was forced to wait another day when Monday night’s game was postponed due to rain.

But its patience was rewarded on Tuesday as the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the World Series, using the long ball to power their way to a 7-0 win against the Houston Astros in Game 3.

All those thousands of days of anticipation were unleashed in a beer-soaked Citizens Bank Park afterwards as the 45,712-crowd waved red scarves and cheered its team off the field, who are now 6-0 at home this postseason.

“It’s our fan base. Plain and simple,” Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper told reporters after the game. “They keep us going. Keep us fired up. We were able to come out on the field today. They were all here ready to go and they believe in us and we believe in them. So it’s been great.”

Before the series began, the Phillies had been billed as the plucky underdogs after entering the National League playoffs as the lowest seed of the six teams while the Astros went undefeated in the playoffs as the No.1 seed, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees.

The Phillies are undefeated at home this postseason.
Chris Szagola/AP

But it was the Phillies who proved the more dominant of the two sides on Tuesday, hitting five home runs off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who was pulled in the fifth inning, accounting for all seven runs.

McCullers Jr.’s five home runs were the most allowed in a game by a single player in postseason history.

“It was kind of mind-boggling because he doesn’t give up homers,” Astros coach Dusty Baker said afterwards.

“He usually keeps the ball in the ballpark. He wasn’t satisfied with it. We were very surprised by it.

“When it’s 4-0 in this ballpark, you don’t want to go through your whole pitching staff because 4-0 in this ballpark is really nothing the way the ball flies here. So what can I say? The line score looks bad, but they were just hitting us.”

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros fan Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale watches batting practice prior to game five of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

'Mattress Mack': Houston Astros superfan has wagered $10 million to win $75 million if team wins World Series

With their five home runs, the Phillies set a club record for a postseason game, tied the record for a World Series game, and became the first team in World Series history to score five home runs in the first five innings.

They also pitched a World Series shutout for just the second time in franchise history, and the first since 1993, as starter Ranger Suarez threw five shutout innings, giving up only three hits and a walk.

Harper opened the Phillies’ account in the bottom of the first when he hit a 402ft two-run shot through the right centerfield on the first pitch he saw, for his sixth home run of the postseason.

Bryce Harper hit his sixth home run of the postseason.
Elsa/Getty Images

Then, Alec Bohm, who hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history, and Brandon Marsh added their own homers in the second to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead.

Two more homers in the fifth from Kyle Schwarber – a 443ft two-run shot through center field – and Rhys Hoskins completed the Phillies’ historic innings.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.