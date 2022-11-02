JSU head coach Deion Sanders to prohibit players from leaving hotel after Takeoff shot and killed

CNN —

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has told his players they can’t leave their hotel in Houston, Texas, this upcoming weekend in the wake of rapper Takeoff’s fatal shooting in the city.

The undefeated Tigers (8-0) face Texas Southern in Houston on Saturday and in a video shared by Sanders on social media, the JSU coach told his players: “Takeoff was right murdered in a dice game in Houston – where we’re going. So, that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel.

“Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice. So, whatever her name is, whoever she is, parents, everybody – they gonna come to the hotel and visit you because y’all ain’t leaving.”

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. Takeoff was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos.

Clearly impacted by the circumstances surrounding Takeoff’s death, Sanders called on his players to think about embracing a lifestyle change.

“Sooner or later we gotta start changing our addresses guys,” Sanders said. “That’s an analogy saying, ‘I know we’re this but we aren’t that.’

“We gotta leave that behind that we once did. And that’s what you guys are. Now you guys are Jackson State royalty. You’re 8-0 now. You’re not whoever you were a year ago.”

A Pro Football Hall of Famer who has led the Jackson State program since 2020, Sanders also advised his players to look carefully at their friendship groups.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with,” Sanders pleaded.

“You can’t do it. It’s going to come to a time, they can talk about you, they can mock you, they can ridicule you, they can cuss you out, they can clown you whatever they want.

“But you’re gonna have to separate sooner or later. You’re gonna have to disconnect, sooner or later you’re gonna have to.”