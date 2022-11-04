(CNN)There were glimpses last season, but no one could have seen this coming.
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the lowly Houston Texans 29-17 to record their eighth-straight victory of the season and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.
In doing so, the 2022 season became the franchise's best opening to a season with a first 8-0 start.
Although they had a decent season last year, no one could have predicted the Eagles would become Super Bowl contenders behind an inexperienced quarterback and a second-year head coach.
But, against the odds, Philadelphia has transitioned into the top tier of NFL teams -- besides the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs -- as many people's favorites to be playing in February's season finale.
So, how did we get here?
Green shoots
Last year was one of rebuilding for the Eagles. The departure of starting quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson presented a total change for the organization.
And while often those years of reestablishing an identity can be a tough watch, for Eagles fans there were positives to hold onto.
The arrival of Nick Sirianni as head coach offered a fresh perspective from the sideline and a scheme change on the field.
With no established quarterback on the roster, it was left to Jalen Hurts -- the former Oklahoma star who was drafted in the second round in 2020 -- to lead the team.
Hurts had limited experience in his rookie year, but what time he spent