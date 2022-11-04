(CNN) There were glimpses last season, but no one could have seen this coming.

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the lowly Houston Texans 29-17 to record their eighth-straight victory of the season and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.

In doing so, the 2022 season became the franchise's best opening to a season with a first 8-0 start.

Although they had a decent season last year, no one could have predicted the Eagles would become Super Bowl contenders behind an inexperienced quarterback and a second-year head coach.

But, against the odds, Philadelphia has transitioned into the top tier of NFL teams -- besides the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs -- as many people's favorites to be playing in February's season finale.

