CNN —

Russia has ordered a withdrawal of forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region after successful Ukrainian advances, Russian state media has reported.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu made the order on Wednesday, according to state media.

It comes as Ukrainian forces make advances towards the city of Kherson from two directions.

The Russian withdrawal would represent the most significant military development since Ukrainian forces swept through the northern Kharkiv region in September.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…